Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) has a beta value of -0.5 and has seen 1,665,709 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $180.15 Million, closed the last trade at $5.82 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 4.68% during that session. The SIEB stock price is -217.87% off its 52-week high price of $18.5 and 46.22% above the 52-week low of $3.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 630.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) trade information

Sporting 4.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the SIEB stock price touched $6.96-1 or saw a rise of 16.38%. Year-to-date, Siebert Financial Corp. shares have moved 38.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) have changed 40.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 287.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -69.8%.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.12% with a share float percentage of 25.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Siebert Financial Corp. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 768Thousand shares worth more than $2.48 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 436.51 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.41 Million and represent 1.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 589970 shares of worth $1.91 Million while later fund manager owns 164.68 Thousand shares of worth $691.64 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.