Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 9,494,032 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.51 Million, closed the last trade at $2.83 per share which meant it gained $1.01 on the day or 55.49% during that session. The SALM stock price is -12.01% off its 52-week high price of $3.17 and 77.03% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 778.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 463.66 Million shares.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

Sporting 55.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the SALM stock price touched $3.17-1 or saw a rise of 10.73%. Year-to-date, Salem Media Group, Inc. shares have moved 172.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 73.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) have changed 121.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 555.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.4 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $60Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $64.63 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -761.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7%.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.85% with a share float percentage of 18.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Salem Media Group, Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 339.56 Thousand shares worth more than $310.93 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 336.7 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $350.17 Thousand and represent 1.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 345000 shares of worth $315.92 Thousand while later fund manager owns 220.21 Thousand shares of worth $201.65 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.