The consensus among analysts is that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.36% from current levels.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +130.4%.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.16% with a share float percentage of 34.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LightPath Technologies, Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.4 Million shares worth more than $3.37 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 5.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 1.27 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.98 Million and represent 4.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.26% shares in the company for having 852135 shares of worth $2.05 Million while later fund manager owns 789.78 Thousand shares of worth $1.9 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.02% of company’s outstanding stock.