J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1,576,083 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.89 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.15 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 13.69% during that session. The JILL stock price is -68.35% off its 52-week high price of $8.67 and 69.9% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 300.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 328.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) trade information

Sporting 13.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the JILL stock price touched $5.63-2 or saw a rise of 2.93%. Year-to-date, J.Jill, Inc. shares have moved 46.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) have changed 51.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 216.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump -37.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.2 while the price target rests at a high of $3.2. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +-37.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.86% from current levels.

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +-525.9%.