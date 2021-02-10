The consensus among analysts is that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 108.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +166.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25% from current levels.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -25.1%.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.35% with a share float percentage of 68.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 6.29 Million shares worth more than $46.58 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 16.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.65 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.24 Million and represent 4.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 992017 shares of worth $7.35 Million while later fund manager owns 579.72 Thousand shares of worth $4.3 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.