Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,421,570 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $120.75 Million, closed the last trade at $2.42 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 25.39% during that session. The MITO stock price is -106.61% off its 52-week high price of $5 and 62.81% above the 52-week low of $0.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 421.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 554.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) trade information

Sporting 25.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the MITO stock price touched $2.58-6 or saw a rise of 6.2%. Year-to-date, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares have moved 61.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) have changed 68.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 57.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.46 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +106.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -39.67% from current levels.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 96.07%, compared to 13.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.7%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +25.8%.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.43% with a share float percentage of 10.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prosight Management, LP with over 256.04 Thousand shares worth more than $345.66 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Prosight Management, LP held 0.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, with the holding of over 175Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $236.25 Thousand and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.