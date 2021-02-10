Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,321,281 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $218.02 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.62 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 2.63% during that session. The PLX stock price is -5.74% off its 52-week high price of $7 and 69.18% above the 52-week low of $2.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 901.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 276.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) trade information

Sporting 2.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the PLX stock price touched $7.02-1 or saw a rise of 11.97%. Year-to-date, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 70.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) have changed 66.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 281.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +66.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 66.16% from current levels.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +79.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.36%, compared to 13.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -500% and -120% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.1%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.99 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $17.76 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -32.5% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +68.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.89% with a share float percentage of 23.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. with over 2.41 Million shares worth more than $9.34 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. held 7.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 490.33 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.9 Million and represent 1.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 104600 shares of worth $404.8 Thousand while later fund manager owns 95.5 Thousand shares of worth $369.59 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.