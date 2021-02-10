Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,378,779 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.16 Million, closed the last trade at $2.4 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 7.14% during that session. The HAPP stock price is -128.75% off its 52-week high price of $5.49 and 32.08% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 807.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) trade information

Sporting 7.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the HAPP stock price touched $2.41-0 or saw a rise of 0.41%. Year-to-date, Happiness Biotech Group Limited shares have moved 30.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) have changed 31.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 340.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 272.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 337.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +337.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 337.5% from current levels.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -34.6%.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.01% with a share float percentage of 5.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Happiness Biotech Group Limited having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 261.67 Thousand shares worth more than $463.15 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the holding of over 88.97 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $157.47 Thousand and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.