Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,334,267 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $489.28 Million, closed the last trade at $9.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -2.37% during that session. The GMDA stock price is -13.25% off its 52-week high price of $11.2 and 73.71% above the 52-week low of $2.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 856.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Despite being -2.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the GMDA stock price touched $10.88- or saw a rise of 9.1%. Year-to-date, Gamida Cell Ltd. shares have moved 17.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have changed 9.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 548.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +71.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.33% from current levels.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +51.9%.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.63% with a share float percentage of 49.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gamida Cell Ltd. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.68 Million shares worth more than $47.62 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 9.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 2.14 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.9 Million and represent 3.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.88% shares in the company for having 2879212 shares of worth $14.63 Million while later fund manager owns 1.67 Million shares of worth $14.05 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.