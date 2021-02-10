Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 1,358,827 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $264.07 Million, closed the last trade at $3.89 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 4.01% during that session. The CKPT stock price is -15.68% off its 52-week high price of $4.5 and 73.01% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 931.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 747.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Sporting 4.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the CKPT stock price touched $4.07-4 or saw a rise of 4.4%. Year-to-date, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 46.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) have changed 41.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 292.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +414.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 105.66% from current levels.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $300Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $25Million and $972Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 340% for the current quarter and -69.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +45%.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.39% with a share float percentage of 24.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.24 Million shares worth more than $8.59 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 2.62 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.03 Million and represent 9.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.99% shares in the company for having 1438862 shares of worth $3.86 Million while later fund manager owns 1.05 Million shares of worth $2.77 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.63% of company’s outstanding stock.