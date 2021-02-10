GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,708,894 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.15 Billion, closed the recent trade at $12.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -1.78% during that session. The GSAH stock price is -13.76% off its 52-week high price of $13.81 and 18.86% above the 52-week low of $9.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% .

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.85% with a share float percentage of 42.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 4.46 Million shares worth more than $47.99 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 5.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with the holding of over 3.5 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.66 Million and represent 4.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Merger Fund, The. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 200000 shares of worth $1.99 Million while later fund manager owns 95.22 Thousand shares of worth $1.02 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.