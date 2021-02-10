Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,724,737 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $706.31 Million, closed the last trade at $22.27 per share which meant it gained $3.21 on the day or 16.84% during that session. The EQOS stock price is -3.05% off its 52-week high price of $22.95 and 77.05% above the 52-week low of $5.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 568.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diginex Limited (EQOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Sporting 16.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the EQOS stock price touched $22.95- or saw a rise of 2.96%. Year-to-date, Diginex Limited shares have moved 37.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) have changed 7.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.7 while the price target rests at a high of $24.7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +10.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.91% from current levels.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0.7%.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 77.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.96% with a share float percentage of 247.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diginex Limited having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust with over 165.28 Thousand shares worth more than $2.67 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust held 0.44% of shares outstanding.