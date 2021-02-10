CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,774,561 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $677.47 Million, closed the last trade at $16.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.07% during that session. The CURO stock price is -25.59% off its 52-week high price of $20.81 and 79.3% above the 52-week low of $3.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 529.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) trade information

Despite being -1.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the CURO stock price touched $17.60- or saw a rise of 5.85%. Year-to-date, CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares have moved 15.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) have changed 24.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 764.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 714.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.74% from current levels.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +113.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.6%, compared to -1.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -87% and -60.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +21.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $217.72 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $240.54 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $280.81 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.5% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +597.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.57%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.37% with a share float percentage of 64.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CURO Group Holdings Corp. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FFL Partners, LLC with over 2.28 Million shares worth more than $16.08 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FFL Partners, LLC held 5.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Empyrean Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 1.99 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.01 Million and represent 4.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 587105 shares of worth $4.14 Million while later fund manager owns 451.09 Thousand shares of worth $6.46 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.1% of company’s outstanding stock.