CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 2,271,791 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $952.29 Million, closed the last trade at $7.96 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 4.33% during that session. The CXW stock price is -124.87% off its 52-week high price of $17.9 and 27.64% above the 52-week low of $5.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) trade information

Sporting 4.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the CXW stock price touched $8.13-2 or saw a rise of 2.09%. Year-to-date, CoreCivic, Inc. shares have moved 21.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) have changed 18.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15.6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +95.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 88.44% from current levels.

CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +18.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6%.

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.22% with a share float percentage of 74.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CoreCivic, Inc. having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.17 Million shares worth more than $153.34 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.54 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.41 Million and represent 15.49% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.42% shares in the company for having 7680890 shares of worth $50.31 Million while later fund manager owns 5.28 Million shares of worth $33.83 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.41% of company’s outstanding stock.