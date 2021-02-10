ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,284,526 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.08 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.53 per share which meant it gained $1.32 on the day or 4.68% during that session. The WISH stock price is -11.24% off its 52-week high price of $32.85 and 41.04% above the 52-week low of $17.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -35.66% from current levels.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +34.6%.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.71% with a share float percentage of 63.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ContextLogic Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Simplex Trading, LLC with over 53.38 Thousand shares worth more than $973.6 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Simplex Trading, LLC held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gsa Capital Partners Llp, with the holding of over 25Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $456Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund and Janus Aspen Ser-Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Port. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 1345593 shares of worth $24.54 Million while later fund manager owns 170.13 Thousand shares of worth $3.1 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.