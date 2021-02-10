Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 3,423,015 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $204.19 Million, closed the last trade at $6.63 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 12.56% during that session. The CBIO stock price is -26.24% off its 52-week high price of $8.37 and 48.27% above the 52-week low of $3.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 531.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 278.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.77.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Sporting 12.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the CBIO stock price touched $6.85-3 or saw a rise of 3.21%. Year-to-date, Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 5.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have changed 7.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 586.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 206.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +277.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 171.49% from current levels.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +55.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -71.5%.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.58% with a share float percentage of 67.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 1.82 Million shares worth more than $7.83 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 8.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acuta Capital Partners LLC, with the holding of over 1.5 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.44 Million and represent 6.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 600549 shares of worth $2.58 Million while later fund manager owns 495.04 Thousand shares of worth $3.12 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.