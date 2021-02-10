The consensus among analysts is that Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 163.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.2 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +234.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 91.96% from current levels.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aytu BioScience, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.84% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -340% and 62% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +122.4%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +91.3%.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.98% with a share float percentage of 26.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aytu BioScience, Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 576.88 Thousand shares worth more than $6.86 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 306.81 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.83 Million and represent 2.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 354867 shares of worth $4.22 Million while later fund manager owns 181.42 Thousand shares of worth $2.16 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.