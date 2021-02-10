The consensus among analysts is that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.26% from current levels.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avis Budget Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +45.69% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -182.2% and -21.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -40.6%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.32 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.2 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.16 Billion and $1.75 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -39.1% for the current quarter and -31.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +93.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.86%.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.75% with a share float percentage of 103.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avis Budget Group, Inc. having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Srs Investment Management, Llc with over 18.05 Million shares worth more than $475.04 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Srs Investment Management, Llc held 25.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.56 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $244.67 Million and represent 9.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 1528291 shares of worth $40.22 Million while later fund manager owns 1.34 Million shares of worth $50.08 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.