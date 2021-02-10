Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,269,395 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.51 Billion, closed the recent trade at $308.54 per share which meant it lost -$5.75 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The SNOW stock price is -39.04% off its 52-week high price of $429 and 32.41% above the 52-week low of $208.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $300.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $250 while the price target rests at a high of $350. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +13.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.97% from current levels.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +-95.8%.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.59% with a share float percentage of 96.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snowflake Inc. having a total of 458 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC US (TTGP) Ltd with over 17.46 Million shares worth more than $4.38 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, SC US (TTGP) Ltd held 34.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with the holding of over 6.13 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.54 Billion and represent 12.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 773937 shares of worth $194.26 Million while later fund manager owns 687.11 Thousand shares of worth $193.35 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.