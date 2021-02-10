Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 4,299,816 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.61 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.6 per share which meant it lost -$0.76 on the day or -8.17% during that session. The PAGP stock price is -98.72% off its 52-week high price of $17.09 and 64.65% above the 52-week low of $3.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) trade information

Despite being -8.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the PAGP stock price touched $9.49-8 or saw a rise of 8.8%. Year-to-date, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. shares have moved 2.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) have changed -11.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $16.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +91.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.28% from current levels.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +7.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -186.64%, compared to -11% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 108.5% and 200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.3%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.73 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.5 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.27 Billion and $3.23 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -30.7% for the current quarter and 70.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -7.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.5%.

PAGP Dividends

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 7.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.64%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.57% with a share float percentage of 83.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plains GP Holdings, L.P. having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 16.77 Million shares worth more than $102.15 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 8.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 13.21 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.43 Million and represent 7.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund and MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.94% shares in the company for having 11159279 shares of worth $94.3 Million while later fund manager owns 6.07 Million shares of worth $36.94 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.23% of company’s outstanding stock.