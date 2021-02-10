OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 1,008,458 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $846.08 Million, closed the last trade at $56 per share which meant it gained $4.27 on the day or 8.25% during that session. The OPRX stock price is -0.68% off its 52-week high price of $56.38 and 88.39% above the 52-week low of $6.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 206.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 167.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) trade information

Sporting 8.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the OPRX stock price touched $56.38- or saw a rise of 0.67%. Year-to-date, OptimizeRx Corporation shares have moved 79.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) have changed 47.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 988.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $54 while the price target rests at a high of $70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.57% from current levels.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OptimizeRx Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +229.8% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 566.7% and 150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +69.2%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.72 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $7.38 Million and $6.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 99.5% for the current quarter and 47.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50%.

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.75% with a share float percentage of 80.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OptimizeRx Corporation having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 985.11 Thousand shares worth more than $30.7 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., with the holding of over 908.38 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.94 Million and represent 7.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 337043 shares of worth $10.5 Million while later fund manager owns 310.03 Thousand shares of worth $6.46 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.