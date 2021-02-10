Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,277,569 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.76 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -2.84% during that session. The LU stock price is -20.35% off its 52-week high price of $20.17 and 31.03% above the 52-week low of $11.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -2.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.5%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.36% with a share float percentage of 1.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lufax Holding Ltd having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.81 Million shares worth more than $110.9 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd., with the holding of over 4.24 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.27 Million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.52% shares in the company for having 37390692 shares of worth $530.95 Million while later fund manager owns 9.41 Million shares of worth $133.67 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.