AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 1,197,819 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $146.6 Million, closed the last trade at $3.6 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -2.96% during that session. The MITT stock price is -363.89% off its 52-week high price of $16.7 and 59.44% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) trade information

Despite being -2.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the MITT stock price touched $3.73-3 or saw a rise of 3.49%. Year-to-date, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. shares have moved 22.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) have changed 22.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -23.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.56% from current levels.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +21.21% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -92.3% and 99.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -55.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.29 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.58 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $25.44 Million and $20.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -59.5% for the current quarter and -52.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +818.6%.

MITT Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 25 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 13.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 16.67%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.68% with a share float percentage of 32.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EJF Capital LLC with over 3.68 Million shares worth more than $10.16 Million. As of September 29, 2020, EJF Capital LLC held 9.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P., with the holding of over 1.77 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.88 Million and represent 4.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 594893 shares of worth $1.64 Million while later fund manager owns 449.88 Thousand shares of worth $1.24 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.1% of company’s outstanding stock.