For the first time after its IPO, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) is receiving Wall Street estimates. Most experts believe the prospects for growth in the expanding market are positive for the company, as evidenced by their optimistic predictions.



Affirm Holdings offers an array of payment options to consumers who might like to pay for goods in installments. Affirm Holdings also offers solutions for sellers of goods with deferred payments. Besides that, the company offers ways to promote goods effectively and create campaigns to attract prospective buyers and stimulate sales.



On Monday, Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) allowed the release of analyst estimates. RBC Capital experts published their rating “above the market” with a target price of $130. An industry trend driven by a generational shift in consumers and a shift in the way we buy and pay will benefit Affirm Holdings, said the company.



Assuming Affirm Holdings’ ability to gain market share, Trust analysts estimate Affirm Holdings’ total addressable market at nearly $7 trillion. True recommends holding shares of Affirm Holdings and sets a target price of $160.



Frankfurt Bank has set Affirm Holdings’ target price at $120 and recommends it as a “HOLD.” In the medium term, analysts at the bank forecast a 40%–50% increase in the gross value of goods, but remain concerned about the present company’s market assessments.



There are also estimates for Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) shares provided by Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Barclays analysts. Goldman Sachs analysts set a minimum target price of $95. They noted that interest rates are increasing, which could give Affirm Holdings additional financial flow. The investment bank Morgan Stanley says that there is growing competition in selling goods by installment. Still, Affirm Holdings has an advantage owing to its popularity with young consumers.



Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) is up 34.72% on a year-to-date basis and has reached a low of $90.01 and a high of $137.98 in its current 52-week range. The AFRM stock was last observed hovering around $131.00 during the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.71% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months.