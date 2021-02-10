Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) has a beta value of 2.74 and has seen 880,563 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $328.51 Million, closed the last trade at $6.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -7.22% during that session. The BW stock price is -26.49% off its 52-week high price of $7.64 and 87.25% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 473.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) trade information

Despite being -7.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the BW stock price touched $6.74-1 or saw a rise of 10.39%. Year-to-date, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. shares have moved 72.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) have changed 64.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 309.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump -87.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.73 while the price target rests at a high of $0.73. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -87.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -87.91% from current levels.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +92.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.5%.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.74% with a share float percentage of 65.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 14.19 Million shares worth more than $32.92 Million. As of September 29, 2020, B. Riley Financial, Inc. held 27.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SCW Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 1.89 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.39 Million and represent 3.64% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 918791 shares of worth $2.13 Million while later fund manager owns 482.4 Thousand shares of worth $1.12 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.