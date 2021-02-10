Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 1,939,514 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.38 Million, closed the last trade at $3.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -3.16% during that session. The PHIO stock price is -92.28% off its 52-week high price of $6.48 and 52.52% above the 52-week low of $1.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 767.19 Million shares.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Despite being -3.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the PHIO stock price touched $3.93-1 or saw a rise of 14.25%. Year-to-date, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares have moved 25.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) have changed 10.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 511.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +66.4%.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.94% with a share float percentage of 6.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gsa Capital Partners Llp with over 101.4 Thousand shares worth more than $272.77 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Gsa Capital Partners Llp held 0.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 35.93 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76.89 Thousand and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.