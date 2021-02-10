PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,295,404 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.57 Million, closed the last trade at $5.66 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 20.17% during that session. The PRFX stock price is -38.69% off its 52-week high price of $7.85 and 32.51% above the 52-week low of $3.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 88.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 220.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +76.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 76.68% from current levels.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.22% with a share float percentage of 33.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PainReform Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 638.96 Thousand shares worth more than $2.94 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Armistice Capital, LLC held 7.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 444.94 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.05 Million and represent 5.08% of shares outstanding.