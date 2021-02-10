Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,260,574 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $217.12 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.13 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.79% during that session. The MREO stock price is -35.78% off its 52-week high price of $4.25 and 77.96% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 905.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Sporting 2.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the MREO stock price touched $3.39-4 or saw a rise of 4.13%. Year-to-date, Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares have moved -9.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) have changed -6.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 155.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +155.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 155.59% from current levels.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.62% with a share float percentage of 21.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mereo BioPharma Group plc having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vivo Capital, LLC with over 6.22 Million shares worth more than $16.3 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vivo Capital, LLC held 9.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boxer Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 4.03 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.56 Million and represent 5.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 385100 shares of worth $912.69 Thousand while later fund manager owns 8.46 Thousand shares of worth $20.63 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.