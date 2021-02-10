The consensus among analysts is that Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.94 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +145.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.95% from current levels.

Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.04 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.95 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.1 Million and $8.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -50.1% for the current quarter and -53.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -66% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21%.

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.68% with a share float percentage of 66.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Profire Energy, Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 2.22 Million shares worth more than $1.89 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Royce & Associates LP held 4.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 2.2 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.63 Million and represent 4.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.9% shares in the company for having 1389432 shares of worth $1.03 Million while later fund manager owns 1.05 Million shares of worth $686.2 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.2% of company’s outstanding stock.