InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,446,154 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.35 Million, closed the last trade at $4.96 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 10.22% during that session. The INM stock price is -110.24% off its 52-week high price of $10.428 and 40.52% above the 52-week low of $2.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 117.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 152.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Sporting 10.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 03 when the INM stock price touched $6.42-2 or saw a rise of 22.74%. Year-to-date, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 50.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) have changed 1.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 84.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 141.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +141.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 141.94% from current levels.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.41% with a share float percentage of 6.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Creative Planning with over 10.99 Thousand shares worth more than $36.16 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Creative Planning held 0.16% of shares outstanding.