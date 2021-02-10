The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 2,325,513 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.76 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.62% during that session. The GEO stock price is -110.27% off its 52-week high price of $18.42 and 23.52% above the 52-week low of $6.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

Sporting 1.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the GEO stock price touched $9.02-3 or saw a rise of 3%. Year-to-date, The GEO Group, Inc. shares have moved -1.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) have changed 0.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +105.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 71.23% from current levels.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $575.97 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $598.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $621.71 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +16% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

GEO Dividends

The GEO Group, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1 at a share yield of 11.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 10.21%.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.21% with a share float percentage of 68.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The GEO Group, Inc. having a total of 309 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.85 Million shares worth more than $213.73 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.85 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $158.12 Million and represent 14.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.41% shares in the company for having 7773487 shares of worth $68.87 Million while later fund manager owns 5.35 Million shares of worth $47.4 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.41% of company’s outstanding stock.