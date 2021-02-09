Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,620,699 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.39 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -3.18% during that session. The RMO stock price is -107.47% off its 52-week high price of $38.9 and 49.33% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Despite being -3.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the RMO stock price touched $20.00- or saw a rise of 6.15%. Year-to-date, Romeo Power, Inc. shares have moved -16.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) have changed -6.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +113.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 60% from current levels.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.