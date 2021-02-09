Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 1,799,181 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.17 Million, closed the last trade at $2.18 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 11.79% during that session. The CETX stock price is -72.02% off its 52-week high price of $3.75 and 72.48% above the 52-week low of $0.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

Sporting 11.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the CETX stock price touched $2.21-1 or saw a rise of 1.39%. Year-to-date, Cemtrex, Inc. shares have moved 61.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) have changed 59.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 641.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 377.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +60.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 60.55% from current levels.

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +78.9%.

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.44% with a share float percentage of 9.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cemtrex, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wedbush Securities Inc with over 68.43 Thousand shares worth more than $75.95 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Wedbush Securities Inc held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 22.06 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.49 Thousand and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 22059 shares of worth $24.49 Thousand while later fund manager owns 4.3 Thousand shares of worth $6.28 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.