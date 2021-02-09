BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1,153,660 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.21 Million, closed the last trade at $1.85 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 5.11% during that session. The BHTG stock price is -137.84% off its 52-week high price of $4.4 and 45.41% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 677.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) trade information

Sporting 5.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the BHTG stock price touched $1.93 or saw a rise of 4.15%. Year-to-date, BioHiTech Global, Inc. shares have moved 65.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) have changed 48%. Short interest in the company has seen 184.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.11% from current levels.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioHiTech Global, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +5.71% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.3%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $700Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 Million and $1.18 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -30.4% for the current quarter and -15.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +49.9%.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.78% with a share float percentage of 2.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioHiTech Global, Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. with over 118.69 Thousand shares worth more than $172.09 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. held 0.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 87.72 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.19 Thousand and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Gabelli ESG Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.4% shares in the company for having 58891 shares of worth $85.39 Thousand while later fund manager owns 35Thousand shares of worth $39.2 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.