Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 35,101,216 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.25 Million, closed the last trade at $1.17 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 32.95% during that session. The SYN stock price is -45.3% off its 52-week high price of $1.7 and 78.63% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) trade information

Sporting 32.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the SYN stock price touched $1.1899 or saw a rise of 1.67%. Year-to-date, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. shares have moved 205.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) have changed 93.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +28.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.84% from current levels.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +38.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +75.9%.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.12% with a share float percentage of 7.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synthetic Biologics, Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 859.74 Thousand shares worth more than $408.12 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 125.7 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.14 Thousand and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 74300 shares of worth $35.27 Thousand while later fund manager owns 35Thousand shares of worth $13.06 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.