Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 10,222,074 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.38 Million, closed the last trade at $2.69 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 12.08% during that session. The RCON stock price is -106.32% off its 52-week high price of $5.55 and 72.12% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Sporting 12.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the RCON stock price touched $2.75-2 or saw a rise of 2.18%. Year-to-date, Recon Technology, Ltd. shares have moved 82.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) have changed 40.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 429.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 265.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 271.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +271.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 271.75% from current levels.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +35.8%.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.47% with a share float percentage of 2.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Recon Technology, Ltd. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 45.75 Thousand shares worth more than $42.78 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 35.45 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.14 Thousand and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.