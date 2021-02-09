China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 4,386,524 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.49 Million, closed the last trade at $0.93 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 13.85% during that session. The CPHI stock price is -50.54% off its 52-week high price of $1.4 and 65.59% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) trade information

Sporting 13.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the CPHI stock price touched $0.998 or saw a rise of 6.59%. Year-to-date, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 109.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) have changed 75.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 198.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 142.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 383.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +383.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 383.87% from current levels.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -92.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.98% with a share float percentage of 5.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Pharma Holdings, Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 728.58 Thousand shares worth more than $265.79 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 235Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.73 Thousand and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.43% shares in the company for having 195000 shares of worth $71.14 Thousand while later fund manager owns 40Thousand shares of worth $17.38 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.