BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) has a beta value of -0.13 and has seen 2,081,404 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.68 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.36 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 10.8% during that session. The BIMI stock price is -127.97% off its 52-week high price of $5.38 and 36.44% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 860.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Sporting 10.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the BIMI stock price touched $2.44-4 or saw a rise of 4.53%. Year-to-date, BOQI International Medical Inc. shares have moved 39.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) have changed 33.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 858.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 429.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.5 while the price target rests at a high of $12.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +429.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 429.66% from current levels.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.88% with a share float percentage of 1.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BOQI International Medical Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 63.85 Thousand shares worth more than $107.27 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 14.88 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25Thousand and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.