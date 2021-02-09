BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,617,494 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $145.17 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.25% during that session. The BLRX stock price is -7.09% off its 52-week high price of $4.23 and 73.16% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Despite being -1.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the BLRX stock price touched $4.23-5 or saw a rise of 5.91%. Year-to-date, BioLineRx Ltd. shares have moved 57.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) have changed 51.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 220.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +456.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.58% from current levels.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +45.5%.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.18% with a share float percentage of 28.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioLineRx Ltd. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 1.69 Million shares worth more than $2.77 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 4.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 768.34 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 Million and represent 1.98% of shares outstanding.