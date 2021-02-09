XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,973,218 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.01 Billion, closed the recent trade at $46.32 per share which meant it lost -$1.29 on the day or -2.71% during that session. The XPEV stock price is -60.82% off its 52-week high price of $74.49 and 63.06% above the 52-week low of $17.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -105.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.18%.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.72% with a share float percentage of 21.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPeng Inc. having a total of 220 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aspex Management (HK) Ltd with over 10.38 Million shares worth more than $208.32 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Aspex Management (HK) Ltd held 2.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 10.03 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $429.68 Million and represent 2.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 5628007 shares of worth $241.05 Million while later fund manager owns 2.83 Million shares of worth $56.87 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.