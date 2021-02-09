XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,104,638 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.77 Billion, closed the recent trade at $21.33 per share which meant it gained $0.93 on the day or 4.56% during that session. The XL stock price is -64.09% off its 52-week high price of $35 and 55.46% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Sporting 4.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the XL stock price touched $22.22- or saw a rise of 4.53%. Year-to-date, XL Fleet Corp. shares have moved -10.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) have changed -0.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +40.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.65% from current levels.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.09 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.64 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $3.08 Billion and $3.56 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.6% for the current quarter and 2.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.33% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.9%.