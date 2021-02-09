Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,617,288 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.58 Million, closed the last trade at $3.47 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 3.27% during that session. The AEHL stock price is -53.03% off its 52-week high price of $5.31 and 77.52% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 360.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 508.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Sporting 3.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the AEHL stock price touched $5.05-3 or saw a rise of 31.29%. Year-to-date, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares have moved 39.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) have changed 20.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 69.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $168, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4741.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $168 while the price target rests at a high of $168. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4741.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4741.5% from current levels.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.