DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1,952,594 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $529.7 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.6 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.56% during that session. The DRRX stock price is -13.85% off its 52-week high price of $2.96 and 63.46% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) trade information

Sporting 1.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 03 when the DRRX stock price touched $2.95-1 or saw a rise of 12.4%. Year-to-date, DURECT Corporation shares have moved 24.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) have changed 23.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 156.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +207.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 92.31% from current levels.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.57 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.91 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $10.69 Million and $2.77 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -38.5% for the current quarter and 4.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +27% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.03% with a share float percentage of 55.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DURECT Corporation having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bleichroeder LP with over 26.41 Million shares worth more than $45.17 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Bleichroeder LP held 13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lion Point Capital, LP, with the holding of over 17.73 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.32 Million and represent 8.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 5637413 shares of worth $9.64 Million while later fund manager owns 4.76 Million shares of worth $9.85 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.