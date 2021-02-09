Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) has a beta value of 1.1 and has seen 29,790,286 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.75 Million, closed the recent trade at $9.64 per share which meant it gained $5.42 on the day or 128.42% during that session. The CHCI stock price is -63.07% off its 52-week high price of $15.72 and 89% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 221.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) trade information

Sporting 128.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the CHCI stock price touched $15.44- or saw a rise of 40.73%. Year-to-date, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. shares have moved 188.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 165.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) have changed 192.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump -27.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -27.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.39% from current levels.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -43.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.41% with a share float percentage of 15.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 134.58 Thousand shares worth more than $331.08 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 109.76 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $270.02 Thousand and represent 1.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Nationwide Bailard Cognitive Value Fd and Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 28751 shares of worth $72.45 Thousand while later fund manager owns 28Thousand shares of worth $88.76 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.