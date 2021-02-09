CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) has a beta value of 3.44 and has seen 19,092,311 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $577.38 Million, closed the last trade at $7.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.84 on the day or -10.34% during that session. The CBAT stock price is -56.59% off its 52-week high price of $11.4 and 95.05% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

Despite being -10.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the CBAT stock price touched $8.73-1 or saw a rise of 16.61%. Year-to-date, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. shares have moved 43.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) have changed -4.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.36% from current levels.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -278.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.5% with a share float percentage of 1.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 161Thousand shares worth more than $325.22 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 99.1 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $200.18 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 57446 shares of worth $290.68 Thousand while later fund manager owns 29.16 Thousand shares of worth $235.28 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.