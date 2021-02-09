Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1,962,134 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.8 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -5.62% during that session. The ENVB stock price is -6.19% off its 52-week high price of $4.46 and 14.05% above the 52-week low of $3.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 635.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 635.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Despite being -5.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the ENVB stock price touched $4.63-9 or saw a rise of 9.77%. Year-to-date, Enveric Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) have changed -8.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 157.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1090.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +1090.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1090.48% from current levels.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +86.2%.