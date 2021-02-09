TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has a beta value of 3.32 and has seen 4,960,666 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $314.94 Million, closed the last trade at $2.5 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 11.11% during that session. The TTI stock price is -0.8% off its 52-week high price of $2.52 and 91.2% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) trade information

Sporting 11.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the TTI stock price touched $2.52-0 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, TETRA Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 190.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 68.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have changed 138.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 846.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 442.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20% from current levels.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TETRA Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +315.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -320%, compared to 10.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -366.7% and -550% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.1%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $147.15 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $112.85 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $259.46 Million and $222.94 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -43.3% for the current quarter and -49.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -499.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29%.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.83% with a share float percentage of 48.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TETRA Technologies, Inc. having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Roumell Asset Management LLC with over 11.48 Million shares worth more than $5.86 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Roumell Asset Management LLC held 9.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., with the holding of over 7.13 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.64 Million and represent 5.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.69% shares in the company for having 12203976 shares of worth $9.89 Million while later fund manager owns 5.46 Million shares of worth $4.7 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.33% of company’s outstanding stock.