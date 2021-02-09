KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has a beta value of 1.9 and has seen 25,234,905 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $574.21 Million, closed the recent trade at $32.97 per share which meant it gained $17.36 on the day or 111.21% during that session. The KALV stock price is -36.49% off its 52-week high price of $45 and 82.98% above the 52-week low of $5.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 135.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 120.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.66.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) trade information

Sporting 111.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the KALV stock price touched $45.00- or saw a rise of 23.69%. Year-to-date, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 80.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 127.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have changed 106.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 400.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $39. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +18.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.31% from current levels.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -18.8%.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.23% with a share float percentage of 105.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sv Health Investors, LLC with over 1.72 Million shares worth more than $21.65 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Sv Health Investors, LLC held 9.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eventide Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.68 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.15 Million and represent 9.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.36% shares in the company for having 1680000 shares of worth $21.15 Million while later fund manager owns 805.75 Thousand shares of worth $15.3 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.49% of company’s outstanding stock.