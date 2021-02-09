GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,548,040 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.81 Billion, closed the last trade at $91.4 per share which meant it gained $1.63 on the day or 1.82% during that session. The GSX stock price is -63.07% off its 52-week high price of $149.05 and 70.39% above the 52-week low of $27.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) trade information

Sporting 1.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the GSX stock price touched $93.68- or saw a rise of 2.43%. Year-to-date, GSX Techedu Inc. shares have moved 76.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have changed 88.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 64.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.18.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GSX Techedu Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -494.12%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -445.5% and -102.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +259.7%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $329.6 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $395.74 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $132.38 Million and $1.3 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 149% for the current quarter and -69.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -529.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.03%.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.39% with a share float percentage of 64.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GSX Techedu Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 12.56 Million shares worth more than $1.13 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Credit Suisse Ag/, with the holding of over 9.18 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $827.01 Million and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 1117178 shares of worth $100.67 Million while later fund manager owns 660.63 Thousand shares of worth $43.88 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.