Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 2,056,606 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.17 Million, closed the last trade at $3.58 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 15.86% during that session. The ANY stock price is -55.03% off its 52-week high price of $5.55 and 90.78% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 971.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sporting 15.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the ANY stock price touched $3.61-0 or saw a rise of 0.83%. Year-to-date, Sphere 3D Corp. shares have moved 150.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 64.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) have changed 64.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 192.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1017.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1017.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1017.32% from current levels.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.6 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $24Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $18.72 Million and $21.74 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26% for the current quarter and 10.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +56.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +79.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.78% with a share float percentage of 7.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sphere 3D Corp. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 249.32 Thousand shares worth more than $615.81 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 3.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p., with the holding of over 145.3 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $358.89 Thousand and represent 1.85% of shares outstanding.